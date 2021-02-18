PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the lowest is $2.25. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of PKI opened at $144.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average is $132.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

