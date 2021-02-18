PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $17,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after acquiring an additional 232,138 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $144.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $132.60. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

