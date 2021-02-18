Perlin (PERL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.21 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Perlin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and $6.21 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00063146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00871336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00030939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00045094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.04 or 0.05074572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00050999 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00017351 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.