Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Up 7.2%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.01. 703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 44.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.