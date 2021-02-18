Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of PSNL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.20. 46,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,362,000 after buying an additional 1,224,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after buying an additional 436,708 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $14,788,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $11,006,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

