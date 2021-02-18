Personalis (PSNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Personalis to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PSNL stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21.

Get Personalis alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.