Pesetacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $35.00 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $35.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 587.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.00440980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,014,489 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.