PetIQ (PETQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PETQ opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.