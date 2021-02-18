Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as low as C$0.36. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$3.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36.

About Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It holds working interests in 28 licenses totaling an area of 168,433 acres in 4 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company also has a net profits interest in a 2-million-acre concession in Paraguay.

