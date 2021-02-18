PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.06

PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.87 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) Company Profile (CVE:PFC)

PetroFrontier Corp., a junior energy company, explores for and produces petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company has working interests in the English Bay property covering an area of 2,880 acres; and the LeGoff property that covers an area of 8,680 acres located in Cold Lake, Alberta.

