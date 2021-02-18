Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New $8.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

PEYUF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 96,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,484. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

