Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to $5.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s previous close.

PEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 96,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.34.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

