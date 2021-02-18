PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.98

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.98 and traded as high as C$22.20. PFB Co. (PFB.TO) shares last traded at C$22.00, with a volume of 1,950 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of PFB Co. (PFB.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.31. The company has a market cap of C$149.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

