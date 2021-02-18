PG&E (PCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. PG&E has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.