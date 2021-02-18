Phantasma Energy Trading Up 237.5% Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 237.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $54,662.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00375643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00079203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00437858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,983.20 or 0.86399428 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 37,988,365 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.