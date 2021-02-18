Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $48,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.18. 92,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

