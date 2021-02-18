Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after acquiring an additional 691,062 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 417,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,561,000 after acquiring an additional 243,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

