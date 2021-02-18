Phoenix Global Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $30.45 million and $678,062.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00420695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00062832 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.48 or 0.00848311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00035342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,468,104,494 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

