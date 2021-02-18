Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Down 7.9%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 1,588,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,505,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $161.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

