PhoenixDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $495,901.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $495,901.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 179.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00416606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00058867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00083453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00075100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00081579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.00414549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00028023 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.