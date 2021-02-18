PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003257 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $159,844.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00373020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00079488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00083113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00083596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.04 or 0.00435792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00175675 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,961,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

