PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.54 and last traded at $51.53. 23,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 50,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 41.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 66.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $1,959,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

