Pinkcoin Market Cap Hits $3.73 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $48,845.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.90 or 0.00547741 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005694 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00033055 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.04 or 0.02708787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,478,499 coins and its circulating supply is 425,218,063 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

