Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $70,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $147.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

