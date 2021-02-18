Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.87% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $1,848,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 133.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

