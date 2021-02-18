PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Up 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $9,600.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002249 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

