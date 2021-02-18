Pirl Trading 83.4% Lower This Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 78.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $147,647.50 and approximately $4,563.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 83.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,884.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.60 or 0.03738347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.36 or 0.00440139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $707.42 or 0.01363469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00499257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.24 or 0.00466880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00329874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00028993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

