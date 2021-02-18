Pittards (LON:PTD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.02

Pittards plc (LON:PTD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.02 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 50.70 ($0.66). Pittards shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 3,816 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.02. The stock has a market cap of £6.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other news, insider Richard Briere bought 10,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,667.52 ($6,098.14).

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, UK and Ethiopia. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

