PIVX (PIVX) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $53.76 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002183 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 95.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.