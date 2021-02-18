PIXEL Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38.19 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and $38.19 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 70.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,994.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.85 or 0.01342150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00462891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003678 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

