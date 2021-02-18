Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Shares Down 5.1%

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 6,027,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,374,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

PAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

