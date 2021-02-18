Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLT shares. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

PLT stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. 24,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. On average, analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plantronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Plantronics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

