PlayGame Hits Market Cap of $80,967.09 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $80,967.09 and approximately $3,500.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

