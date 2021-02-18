Playgroundz Price Reaches $0.0484 on Major Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $176.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.24 or 0.00375619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00059958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00078587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00424942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00174335 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

