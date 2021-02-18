PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.35

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.35 and traded as high as $29.06. PLDT shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 275,088 shares.

PHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nomura raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PLDT by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

