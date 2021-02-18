PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.35

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.35 and traded as high as $29.06. PLDT shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 275,088 shares.
PHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nomura raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.
PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
