Pmeer (PMEER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $338,560.00

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00372658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00059893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00078987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00084682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00431157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00173991 BTC.

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

