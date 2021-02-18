Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 2,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.