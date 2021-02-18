Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.9% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $314.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

