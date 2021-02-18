Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 1.2% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.06. 8,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

