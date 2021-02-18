Point View Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.18. 5,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $293.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

