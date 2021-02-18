Point View Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 275,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,818. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

