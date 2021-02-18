Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 853 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,415,000 shares of company stock worth $1,379,858,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.92. 612,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day moving average is $142.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

