Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,990 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.34. 298,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,061,848. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.