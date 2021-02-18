Polis Market Cap Hits $6.54 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Polis token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $10,717.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

