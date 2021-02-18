POPCHAIN Price Up 166.5% Over Last 7 Days (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 166.5% against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $706,271.71 and $1,698.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00198516 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

