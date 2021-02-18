Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Potbelly by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Potbelly by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Potbelly by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Potbelly by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

