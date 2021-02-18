PotCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,505.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $4,505.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,884.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.60 or 0.03738347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.36 or 0.00440139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $707.42 or 0.01363469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00499257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.24 or 0.00466880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00329874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00028993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002662 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,717,513 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

