Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 2,724 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $255,157.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,634.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,051 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $433,880.90.

On Friday, February 5th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,572 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $134,830.44.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $91.39. 341,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,631. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $3,684,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $14,612,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,325,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

