Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Power Integrations worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 68,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 255,020 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

