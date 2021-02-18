PowerFleet (PWFL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PWFL opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on PowerFleet from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

